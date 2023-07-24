Netflix's Gamera: Rebirth Release Date Announced With Trailer, Poster

Gamera: Rebirth is gearing up for its premiere with Netflix later this year, and Netflix has finally set a release date for the kaiju's big comeback with a new trailer and poster for Gamera: Rebirth! A celebration for the classic kaiju Gamera, who was once considered a major competitor to Godzilla, Gamera is making a massive comeback with a new anime series coming to Netflix where it will face off against five other kaiju over the course of the new series. Fans have been steadily seeing which massive foes were showing up in the new anime, and now it's finally been revealed when the new take on Gamera will premiere.

Announced during Kadokawa's panel for the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 weekend, Gamera: Rebirth revealed that the five Kaiju facing off against Gamera in the new series are Gyaos, Jiger, Zigra, Guilon, and Viras. These kaiju are all shown in full in the newest trailer for the anime which also gives fans a taste of the theme song and more of how Gamera: Rebirth looks in motion. You can check out the newest trailer for Gamera: Rebirth in the video above, and new poster for the anime below:

Protector of humanity, a friend to children, and an ally of justice. Gamera returns in a brand new series "Gamera -Rebirth-" to face off against five Kaiju.#gamera_rebirth pic.twitter.com/Pe4ML0IPqK — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 23, 2023

How to Watch Gamera: Rebirth

Directed by Hiroyuki Seshita (who also handles the series composition alongside Kenta Ihara and Hiroshi Seko) for studio ENGI, Gamera: Rebirth will be releasing on Netflix around the world on September 7th. Gamera: Rebirth will also feature Atsushi Tamura as character designer, manga creator Kan Takahama as monster designer, and Shuji Katayama as the music composer. The main voice cast includes the likes of Hisako Kanemoto as Boko, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Joe, Aki Toyosaki as Junichi, Subaru Kimura as Brody, Mamoru Miyano as Tazaki, and Saori Hayami as Emiko.

WANIMA is providing the theme for Gamera: Rebirth titled "Natsuake," and Netflix begins to tease the new anime series as such, "In the summer of 1989, Boko, Joe, and Junichi, all sixth-grade elementary school students, were having their last summer vacation. Each of them is worried about their future. Brody, the son of a US military commander, appears before the three of them and steals away the money they have saved together. Boko and his friends are furious and plan to get their money back."

The synopsis continues with, "As they are about to carry out the plan, the town is threatened. The kaiju Gyaos suddenly attacks Tokyo. The four are petrified in a town ruined by Gyaos. As Gyaos sets its sights on them, a huge kaiju appears. Its name is Gamera. This is the beginning of their 'Summer of Kaiju.' Kaiju appear one after another, and Gamera fights back despite his wounds. The boys witness the legend."

Are you going to check out Gamera: Rebirth when it hits Netflix this September?