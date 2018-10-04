‘gen:LOCK’ to Share Sneak Peek at NYCC

gen:LOCK, the upcoming original animation from Rooster Teeth, is set to share a sneak peek at the series at New York Comic Con this weekend.

While it’s unclear exactly what the “sneak peek” entails, the description of the October 7th panel states that “Gray G. Haddock will show the most that’s ever been seen of gen:LOCK.” Given that the panel lasts from 4PM to 5:30PM ET within The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, it’s entirely possible that an entire episode could be shown.

Following the successful release of Rooster Teeth’s RWBY, gen:LOCK is likely to have the same level of support from the company. It features the voices of stars like Maisie Williams, David Tennant, Dakota Fanning, and Michael B. Jordan, so it’s unlikely that it would be released with little to no further work down the line, even if it should receive a lukewarm response.

gen:LOCK is currently scheduled for a January 2019 release on Rooster Teeth, so an entire episode being shown at NYCC this weekend isn’t entirely out of the question. You can check out the synopsis for the series below:

“In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of gen:LOCK? Let us know in the comments!