Genshin Impact Shares New Anime Short: Watch

Genshin Impact has shared a special new anime short showing off a new corner of its massive world! Genshin Impact is currently one of the most popular and successful mobile game titles currently operating today, and the franchise has been experimenting with different kinds of expansions over the years. This includes a brand new anime production that has been announced to be in the works since 2022, but has yet to reveal any concrete information about what or when fans can expect to see from this new production. But thankfully, it's also not the only anime adaptation we've seen for the game.

Genshin Impact has been going viral with fans for a slate of special anime shorts released featuring key characters seen in the game, and the newest is no different. Titled "The Road Not Taken," the newest anime short for the franchise features a new song composed by Ziyu Che at HOYO-MiX as performed by Aimer, the artist behind hit anime themes such as

"Zankyosanka," the opening theme from Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc. You can check out the special new Genshin Impact anime short below.

What Is Genshin Impact?

miHoYo is currently in the works on a new Genshin Impact anime production, but there have unfortunately been very few updates about what shape this new project is taking. The biggest step forward, however, was the confirmation that it's going to be produced in cooperation with anime studio ufotable, which is behind releases such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The new production updated fans last year with where they could find the latest news, but cede news itself has yet to come as of the time of this publication.

But until then, at least there's plenty of time to enjoy the original mobile game release. miHoYo teases the story from Genshin Impact as such, "Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived. Thus begins your journey across Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven – the gods of each element. Along the way, prepare to explore every inch of this wondrous world, join forces with a diverse range of characters, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds..."