Genshin Impact Channel Retro Anime in Viral Short: Watch

Genshin Impact is one of the biggest online games on the market, and it is getting bigger by the week. In the wake of its 2020 debut, the role-playing game has earned over $4 billion to date, and its fandom is growing. Thanks to online communities and fan-art, Genshin Impact is thriving, and its recent HoyoFair went viral after it gave the game a retro anime makeover.

The promo, which can be seen below, brings the heroes of Teyvat to life in a retro anime opening. As you can tell, Mondstat looks gorgeous in this reel as we characters like Klee, Venti, Diluc, and Amber. In the center, we can see the Traveler walking across the screen, and the avatar makes their away across the world in the following scenes.

From Liyue to Inuazuma and beyond, the retro anime reel proves Genshin Impact is the ultimate anime game. All of the character designs are gorgeous, and this teaser comes courtesy of a fan. We can thank Hanavbara for submitting their anime short to HoyoFair, and the reel has fans begging for an update on the official Genshin Impact anime.

If you did not know, the team behind Genshin Impact surprised fans when it was announced MiHoYo was working with Ufotable on a longterm project. The development deal promised to bring an anime of Genshin Impact to life, but fans haven't been given any further updates on the project since Fall 2022. There is no doubt Ufotable is busy with titles like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Fate, but Genshin Impact fans are clamoring for some sort of update. So hopefully, this fan-anime's reception will give MiHoYo the push to share new info on its upcoming anime.

If you have not checked out Genshin Impact the game is available to play for free on Android, iOS, and console. MiHoYo also has other titles available to play including Honkai: Star Rail, Tears of Themis, and Honkai Impact 3rd.

