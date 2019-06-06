Getting Into Anime Expo 2017 Was A Real Issue According To Fans

It’s summer time, and otakus know what that means: Anime Expo. The annual event got under this weekend in Los Angeles as thousands of fans descended upon the California city. Animation studios and fans from around the world convened to geek out over all things anime – that is, if they could get in. This year, Anime Expo was an actual nightmare to get into.

Over on Twitter, fans illustrated just how unbelievable the line had gotten to enter Anime Expo. Attendees, who relabeled the event Line Con 2017, were livid over the event’s lacking staff and unorganized queuing. For many fans, they wait five hours or more to simply pick up their badges to the event.

“LineCon 2017: AX gets too greedy, oversells passes and screws over its attendees,” Twitter user @momochiyooo posted with a stunning photo. The tweet was accompanied by a picture of the line for Anime Expo which went all the way under the 110 Highway. The line for the convention wrapped around the event center a couple times and stretched out even further. From start to finish, reports claiming the line wound for over two miles definitely seem believable.

Today, the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation released a statement about the unprecedented lines. The group, which hosts Anime Expo, had this to say:

“Safety and security for Anime Expo attendees are SPJA’s highest priority. SPJA deeply regrets attendees’ frustration at the long waits to enter Anime Expo yesterday. SPJA immediately added many more bag check stations as lines grew. As of yesterday, 70,000 attendees checked in and went through bag check. Overnight, SPJA moved its shuttle bus drop off point. Today, those who already have badges can enter along the South side of West Hall rather than in front, where people first pick up badges. This morning, lines are moving more quickly. Delays are under half an hour.

=͟͟͞͞( •̀д•́) That line! Working w/ LACC+LAPD to fix. These days, security is #1! Thorough bag checks take longer. Pls stay out of traffic! — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) July 1, 2017

The world we live in has changed dramatically. Balancing enhanced security with treasured parts of the AX experience, like cosplay, moved Prop Weapons check outside the event. To accommodate the extra time bag check would require, SPJA opened registration on Thursday, a full day earlier than usual. The registration line moved quickly, but the separate bag check line slowed and then merged. Immediately, SPJA reorganized the lines and opened more bag check stations.”

Still, the memory of Line Con 2017 is deeply engraved with disgruntled fans who opted to forego the convention entirely due to mismanagement. You can check out some of the most frustrated responses to Anime Expo’s organization below:

Momochiyooo

At this distance, the Anime Expo is all but a speck to hopeful attendees. However, it appears that only the strongest will snake their way to the convention center by sundown.

TDoSOfficial

#LineCon2017 is booming with lines! Come on down to the #LAConventionCenter for some serious lines! Get here before they’re gone!#AX2017 pic.twitter.com/VmDdGmk8nn — TDoS @ AX 2017 (@TDoSOfficial) July 2, 2017

Let’s take a moment to pray for all the cosplayers standing out in the heat for hours on ends. Their carefully applied make-up and glued-on costumes may not make it out of the weather.

Kpossibles

My friend Marty has spent 2+ hours in AX #linecon2017 in the hot sun & no line control peeps in sight… ridiculous!! ??? — Kim ????@AMW (@kpossibles) July 1, 2017

Sadly, this anecdote is a very similar one which fans shared. Anime Expo had all of its badges for on-site pickup rather than having a mailing option. With such a large crowd, the event may want to take point from events like San Diego Comic Con next year.

Cinna_canela

@AnimeExpo I didn’t know that I bought tickets for #LineCon2017. i spent 30 minutes trying to even find the right line. Another 6 in it. — cinna can (@cinna_canela) July 2, 2017

The time this fan spent waiting to get into Anime Expo was enough for them to fly to the East coast. Let’s hope they had sunscreen or ouch!

Prussianpott

So close and yet so far! This fan’s feet must have been killing them, but sweet relief and air conditioning is almost theirs!

RedCard94

It one were so inclined, attending Anime Expo this weekend would have been the perfect place to cosplay Waldo and have people spot them. The challenge would be incredibly difficult for the people here.

