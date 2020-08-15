Ghost In The Shell Creator Shares His List of Top Movies

The creator of Ghost In The Shell, Mamoru Oshii, clearly has a love for movies considering the amazing contributions he has made when it comes to feature length films in the world of anime, so much so that the director had documented his favorite films for decades, one for each year! With the popular anime franchise recently giving anime audiences a brand new series that was produced for Netflix in Ghost In the Shell: SAC_2045, there is still plenty of gas left in the tank when it comes to the adventures of Major Kusanagi and the futuristic police officers.

Ghost In The Shell, which debuted in 1995, still remains one of the biggest movies in the world of anime, alongside juggernauts such as Akira and Your Name, with new versions of the film still being released. This fall, the movie that features the dystopian cyber-punk future will be brought to 4K Blu-Ray, giving fans of the classic movie the opportunity to experience the movie in the highest definition. Though Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 was received with some serious mixed reviews, that didn't stop the streaming service from renewing it for a second season which will hopefully go further to placate fans' appetites when it comes to anime.

Twitter Outlet Otaku Calendar JP shared the list of Mamoru Oshii's favorite films of the past fifty years, starting in 1968 and displaying films such as Watchmen, No Country For Old Men, Reservoir Dogs, Let The Right One In, and dozens of others that are definitely the cream of the crop for each of their years:

Mamoru Oshii publishes "Mamoru Oshii's 50 Years 50 Films". Starting in 1968, when he was in high school, he selected one film a year. The criteria is "this one if you watch right now" pic.twitter.com/MNWXqYVNhi — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) August 8, 2020

Following the initial feature length film, Ghost In The Shell hit televisions with the Stand Alone Complex series, which have attempted to tell new sides to the lives of Major Kusanagi and friends, even getting a live action film in North America starring Scarlett Johansson.

