Ghost in the Shell 25th Anniversary Anime 4K UHD Blu-ray: Pre-Orders, Special Features, SteelBook Edition, and More

Director Mamoru Oshii's classic 1995 anime film Ghost in the Shell is hitting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 8th to celebrate its 25th anniversary! Not only that, it will be available in standard and SteelBook editions - both of which features gorgeous covers.

Overview: Based on manga from Japanese writer and illustrator Shirow Masamune, The Ghost in the Shell film is set in 2029 Japan and follows a cybernetic human named Major Motoko Kusanagi, who is the assault-team leader for the Public Security Section 9 of New Port City. She's on the trail of The Puppet Master, which is "a mysterious and threatening computer virus capable of inﬁltrating human hosts".

Pre-orders: The Ghost in the Shell 4K Blu-ray is available to pre-order via the links below in both standard and SteelBook editions. Fans will want to go with the latter if possible, as it is definitely worth the extra $2.

Trailer:

Special Features:

NEW 4K REMASTER OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

JAPANESE AND ENGLISH DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACKS, plus Japanese 2.0 LPCM Audio, and English Descriptive Audio

NEW, Full-length audio commentary of Ghost in the Shell with Mary Claypool (Animation Writer and English Language Scriptwriter),

Eric Calderon (Animation Producer and Writer), Richard Epcar (Voice of "Batou"), and Charles Solomon (Animation Historian and Critic)

Eric Calderon (Animation Producer and Writer), Richard Epcar (Voice of "Batou"), and Charles Solomon (Animation Historian and Critic) NEW "Accessing Section 9: 25 Years into the Future" Featurette

NEW "Landscapes & Dreamscapes: The Art and Architecture of Ghost in the Shell" Featurette

Production Report & Digital Works Featuretes

Theatrical Trailer

Fan-favorite commemorative artwork from pop illustrator Martin Ansin

Optional English, English SDH and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Blu-ray audio status: Japanese 2.0 PCM Audio, English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

The film's voice cast includes Atsuko Tanaka (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, TV's "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex", "Ghost in the Shell 2.0"), Akio Ôtsuka (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, Paprika, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots), and Kôichi Yamadera (Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, Cowboy Bebop: The Movie, Ninja Scroll).

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.