Gintama Announces New Anime With Trailer, Poster

Sound the alarm, everyone! It looks like Gintama is ready to make a comeback. After all, it has been a hot minute since we met up with Gintoki, and series creator Hideaki Sorachi wants to fix that. The artist plans to do so ASAP with an all-new anime, and the Gintama spin-off just shared its first trailer-poster combo.

As you can see above, the trailer for Gintama: 3-nen Z-gumi Ginpachi-sensei is live, and it is an absolute trip. The clip brings Ginpachi back to life, and the hero is as chaotic as ever. The new promo shows the Gintama spin-off parodying everything from Jujutsu Kaisen to Spy x Family. And obviously, the anime fandom is ready to see Gintoki skewer the industry's latest wave of hits.

A poster was also released for the Gintama anime, and it is all about Gintoki or rather Ginpachi. We can see the hero rocking a pair of glasses and a white overcoat here with a bored expression. Of course, you can hardly blame Ginpachi for looking so done. After all, 3-nen Z-gumi Ginpachi-sensei is set in a world where the protagonist teaches high school students, and he hardly has the disposition to mold their young minds.

For those eager to check out this anime, 3-nen Z-gumi Ginpachi-sensei has not set a release window for itself. BN Pictures will head up animation on the series, but no staff has been announced at this time. And of course, the anime's cast has been kept quiet as well.

If you are not caught up on Gintama, this spin-off will not require tons of prerequisite knowledge, but you can bet it will reference inside jokes from Sorachi's original series. After all, the creator kickstarted Gintama in December 2003. The sci-fi comedy came to a close in 2019 after a prolonged finale, and Gintama has gone on to spawn tons of projects. From TV series to live-action adaptations and light novels, Gintama has done it all. So if you're interested in the main series, you can check out the official synopsis of Gintama below:

"In a world where aliens have invaded Edo Period Japan, skyscrapers, trains and motorbikes have replaced the simple life of Earth inhabitants. One man, however, still carries the soul of a samurai, Gintoki Sakata, otherwise known as Yorozuya Gin-san. As reckless as he is, Gintoki carries his own resolve and is ready to take on any challenge with his fellow companions."

What do you make of this big Gintama announcement? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.