Dragon Ball to Get Special Tribute From Gintama Creator

Dragon Ball stands as one of anime's biggest IPs, and of course, that means fans go wild when an anniversary is on the horizon. For the manga's 40th anniversary, there was no doubt Shueisha would go all out for the event, and it has been hyping the milestone for over a year at this point. After all, the publisher has recruited a number of manga creators to ink tributes to Dragon Ball, and the artist behind Gintama is next up to bat.

According to a new update from the Dragon Ball website, the next addition to the Dragon Ball Super Gallery will come from Hideaki Sorachi. The artist, who is known best for creating Gintama, will release their adaptation next month. So if you have missed Sorachi's work, you will get a treat soon.

Of course, Sorachi is far from the first artist to tackle the gallery. The project began in August 2021, and new cover art has been released monthly for Dragon Ball. The whole point of the project is to have famous manga creators give their take on Dragon Ball's most famous covers. And obviously, their styles don't all align with that Goku's creator sketched years ago.

READ MORE: Dragon Ball Super Artist Reveals How Black Frieza Was Created | Dragon Ball Super Teases Its New Arc's Rom-Com Vibes | Dragon Ball Super Artist Explains Why They Waited So Long to Bring Back Frieza

For instance, the first artist to tackle this gallery was Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto. Their art style differs wildly from Toriyama, and the same can be said for Sorachi. Other beloved artists like Tite Kubo, Tatsuki Fujimoto, Tatsuya Endo, and Hirohiko Araki have paid their dues to Dragon Ball's gallery. And for those curious, this project will carry on into November 2024.

Are you excited to see how Gintama's creator tackles Dragon Ball? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.