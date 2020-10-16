Gintama Creator Shares Full Look at Demon Slayer Hashira Art

✖

Gintama's creator has shared a full look at his take on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Hashira. One of the more hilarious lead-ins to the premiere of the franchise's final anime film, Gintama: The Final, is that Gintama creator Hideaki Sorachi is offering fans who see the film a new sketch of characters not from his own series, but Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba instead. As a reference to how well Demon Slayer's debut theatrical film outing, Mugen Train, is doing in theaters in Japan, Sorachi got a bit cheeky with his own film.

After sharing a preview of what Sorachi's takes on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Hashira (and Tanjiro Kamado) would look like, the official Twitter account for Gintama: The Final revealed the full illustration fans will be privy to when seeing the feature in theaters that includes the entire Hashira line up. You can check it out below together with a more appropriate illustration of Gintama's own characters:

Gintama's franchise is known for its cheeky referential humor for other Shonen Jump series, and that's continued with the promotional run towards Gintama: The Final's release in Japan. Now that the film has hit theaters, Sorachi's comment about the film's release for fans actually references the fact that Neon Genesis Evangelion's anime franchise is about to come to an end later this month as well.

As for the franchise's final anime outing itself, Gintama: The Final adapts material from the manga's ending with brand new content for the film. Sorachi not only contributed to the film's production, but to the animation as well as he closely worked with the film's production. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, there has yet to be an announcement for an international release as of this writing.

What do you think of Gintama creator Hideaki Sorachi's take on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's characters? What do you think it would look like if it were the other way around?