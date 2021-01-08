Gintama's Final Film Confirms North American Release Date

✖

Gintama has confirmed the release date for its "very final" film in North America! Hideaki Sorachi's original manga series might have come to an end some time ago, but the anime brought itself to an end a little bit after that with an explosive final project. Releasing earlier this year in theaters in Japan, Gintama's final film, now licensed as Gintama: The Very Final for its upcoming North America, is finally hitting North American shores later this year. Eleven Arts has nabbed the license for this huge film project, and now the film has set a proper release date.

Eleven Arts has announced that Gintama: The Very Final will be hitting theaters in North America on November 21st and 22nd. The film will be doing this limited screening with both an English dubbed and English subbed versions, and tickets will be available for purchase beginning on October 8th through Fathom Events. So with this much of a lead in time for the final movie, now is the proper time to catch up with the franchise before it comes to an "end"!

Are you ready for the ACTUAL ending?

It’s coming whether you’re prepared or not!💥

Gintama THE VERY FINAL opens in cinemas November 21st & 22nd in English Dub and Japanese with English subtitles.

Tickets go on sale through @FathomEvents starting October 8: https://t.co/rTe9EKPMvF pic.twitter.com/VWZKufFhrj — ELEVEN ARTS (@ELEVEN_ARTS) July 22, 2021

Eleven Arts describes Gintama: The Very Final as such, "This is the actual ending. The countdown to destruction has begun! All will join to reclaim an Edo in grave peril! Earth is facing its darkest days, and the members of the Odd Jobs must come together to save it from an otherworldly menace. Old allies Gintoki, Takasugi, and Katsura strive their hardest for their own ideals, but standing in their way is someone with whom they share a sad history: Utsuro, an alternate personality of their former teacher and mentor, Shoyu.

Having been spawned by Altana, the energy that fuels all planets, this immortal fiend has regenerated multiple times until finally becoming Utsuro, the ultimate enemy... And he intends to take down the entire world in order to end his own life. Gintoki and the others set out to fulfill the wishes of their teacher Shoyo and thwart Utsuro's plans. Shinpachi, Kagura, the Shinsengumi, members of the Kabuki District, and even former enemies will join their fight. As Utsuro's power grows, Takasugi fights for his very life. Will Gintoki be able to put an end to all this?!"

Will you be checking out Gintama: The Very Final when it hits theaters in North America later this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!