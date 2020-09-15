Gintama's Final Movie Releases New Character Designs

✖

Gintama has shared the first character designs for its final anime film outing, Gintama: The Final. Announced shortly after Hideaki Sorachi ended the manga last year, Gintama had confirmed there was a new feature film in the works but did not give many details as to what we could expect from this outing. But we have gotten a lot more details about this film recently as Gintama has teased this will be the final anime project for the series. Now we have gotten a look at the first character designs for this new project.

Gintama: The Final is currently aiming for a release in Japanese theaters on January 8th, and we're starting to get more looks at the feature film project as we get closer and closer to this inevitable release. Now The official Twitter account for the film has shared a close look at the character designs for the main Yorozuya Gin-chan trio of Gintoki Sakata, Shinpachi Shimura, and Kagura. Check them out:

As for what we can expect from this final film, Gintama: The Final will be adapting the final moments of the manga with some new additional material made exclusively for the film. It's being touted as the "finale, for real this time," for the Gintama franchise but fans aren't quite so sure given how many times Gintama's manga had ended and restarted before it finally released its final chapter. Fans wouldn't mind seeing more of the anime in the future, but what do you think?

