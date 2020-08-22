Gintama's Final Film Shares New Story Details

After original series creator Hideaki Sorachi brought Gintama to an end last year, a new film project was announced to be in the works but no concrete information had been revealed about this new project until recently. After announcing that the film would be releasing in Japan next January, the Gintama franchise also announced that this would be the final film for the anime. But for fans hoping to see more of the anime adapting the final moments of the manga someday (even potentially after the release of this film), there is a bit of bittersweet news about this upcoming film as Gintama: The Final has revealed a few new story tidbits on the film's official website.

Along with a new poster for Gintama: The Final illustrated by Sorachi himself, the film's official website revealed that it will be adapting the ending of the manga from last year. But much as fans of the anime have come to expect, Gintama: The Final will not be a direct adaptation of the manga but instead use it as inspiration for a film that will have that ending as a core with a few additional elements made for the film.

Gintama's finale was famously delayed a few weeks beyond when it initially seemed like it was going to an end in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump line up. Not only did it leave the magazine to share its final chapters through an app in Japan, it even delayed a few of these final chapters and had fans thinking the ending really wasn't near. Could it be the same situation here?

