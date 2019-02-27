‘Gintama’ Trolls Fans Over Finale, Series To Continue Publication

Gintama has quite the history with fans, and it seems the series is not ready to part with fans. After all, the shonen title has tried to end a few times now, and Gintama trolled everyone this past week about its would-be finale.

You know, since Gintama made the decision to not wrap when it promised.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Shueisha put out the new Jump Giga magazine, and it was there Gintama made its big announcement. The publication held a promo that confirmed Gintamaa’s manga will continue on a free app focused on Gintama (via ANN).

This bait-and-switch is not the first one Gintama has passed out to fans. Last year, fans learned the long-running title was slated to close, but creator Hideaki Sorachi couldn’t find a way to close Gintama in time. This led the manga to move from Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump Giga, and the creator posted a letter to fans explaining the decision.

“For everyone out there who read Gintama for these long 14 years, thank you so much. And I’m so very sorry. So, uh, with this week, Gintama will no longer be running in Jump, but it’s not actually ending at all,” Sorachi wrote shared.

Not long ago, fans learned Gintama was making legit progress towards its finale. Shueisha confirmed the manga will wrap with its 77th volume. This edition will go out in the spring, but there is no telling how many chapters will be included in the volume. This could mean Gintama‘s digital run will be plenty short, but there is the possibility that Gintama digital run will be kept from print entirely.

So, are you surprised by Gintama on this? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar, Hideaki Sorachi’s Gintama is one of the most popular manga series in Japan with 50 million copies printed since it began in 2004. It has gained fame among fans online with its balance of humor, drama, and action while still jokingly referencing other popular Shonen Jump series like Dragon Ball. Its largely episodic nature has been a hit with fans, especially when it dives into longer story arcs like the final “Silver Soul” arc.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu (and the appearance of MewTwo!), the Oscars, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!