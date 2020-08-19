Gintana Creator Hypes Final Movie with New Poster

✖

Gintama has been quiet as of late since its manga came to an end, but the franchise still has more to offer fans. The series has been working behind-the-scenes on its final feature film. And thanks to a recent poster, fans are getting hyped for the movie after Gintama's creator weighed in on it.

Recently, a new poster for Gintama's final movie went live in Japan. The colorful key art focuses on the entire cast, and that is because creator Hideaki Sorachii penned the poster. There is no one in the world who know Gintama better than this guy, so you can see why it was best for Sorachi to pen this farewell poster.

Of course, few details are known about Gintama: The Final Movie at this point. The team behind the film has been rather quiet about its story, so fans should expect the unexpected here. After all, this is Gintama we are talking about!

If you have never gotten into Gintama, you still have time to do so before this movie goes live. You can read much of the manga through Viz Media whose synopsis for the series can be found below. You can also watch the anime over one Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation if you'd like to start there!

"The samurai didn’t stand a chance. First, the aliens invaded Japan. Next, they took all the jobs. And then they confiscated everyone’s swords. So what does a hotheaded former samurai like Gintoki “Gin” Sakata do to make ends meet? Take any odd job that comes his way, even if it means losing his dignity."

