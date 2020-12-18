Gintama: The Semi-Final Web Series Releases Trailer

✖

Though the beloved anime series of Gintama is set to come to an end early next year with its final feature-length film, Gintama: The Final, that isn't stopping the anime from giving fans one last opportunity to follow the characters of this science fiction samurai tale. First premiering in 2003, the series has had hundreds of television episodes for its anime, along with a handful of movies that document Gintoki and friends!

The Official Twitter Account for D_TV shared the first trailer for Gintama: The Semi-Final Web Series which obviously lives up to the insane adventures of the anime's past, including a number of gorillas having a dinner party and the tried and true protagonists of the series having another journey before the end of the franchise:

The official description for Gintama, for those who might not have dived into this unique action-comedy series, reads as such:

"The Amanto, aliens from outer space, have invaded Earth and taken over feudal Japan. As a result, a prohibition on swords has been established, and the samurai of Japan are treated with disregard as a consequence. However one man, Gintoki Sakata, still possesses the heart of the samurai, although from his love of sweets and work as a yorozuya, one might not expect it. Accompanying him in his jack-of-all-trades line of work are Shinpachi Shimura, a boy with glasses and a strong heart, Kagura with her umbrella and seemingly bottomless stomach, as well as Sadaharu, their oversized pet dog. Of course, these odd jobs are not always simple, as they frequently have run-ins with the police, ragtag rebels, and assassins, oftentimes leading to humorous but unfortunate consequences."

Are you hyped for the finale of the long-running Gintama? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime samurai!