Gintama's Final Movie Releases First Trailer

Gintama has released the first full trailer for its final movie! When Hideaki Sorachi's Gintama ended its original manga run, it was announced that the franchise would be coming back for another anime project. Earlier this year it was confirmed that it would be a feature film project that would serve as the final outing for the anime overall. Even Gintama's promotional materials are cheekily punctuating that this is it as "real" finale following the back and forth endings the original manga had before its conclusion. Now we have gotten our first real look at the movie with this trailer that you can check out above!

Dubbed Gintama: The Final, the film is currently on track for a release in theaters in Japan on January 8th next year. It's been previously confirmed that the film project will indeed be adapting material from the final arc of the original series. But there will be a few twists with the addition of new material exclusive to the film.

SPYAIR is returning from providing themes for Gintama's anime franchise in the past to provide the theme for the film, "Wadachi," and you can hear it in the trailer as well. It's already coinciding well with the action seen here, but it's definitely a brief look at what we can actually expect.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With Hideaki Sorachi's original Gintama manga coming to an end last June, this will be the first new Gintama material in quite some time. Featuring touched up character designs, this trailer teases quite the intense final outing for the anime franchise. If this is indeed the end, then it's going to have a lot to live up to when fans finally get their eyes on it.

Unfortunately, there has yet to be any word on an official English language licensed release for Gintama: The Final as of this writing. With many anime films getting a release one way or the other in the past couple of years, Gintama definitely would be one of the bigger releases in North America should that happen.

Are you excited to see Gintama's final movie? What are you hoping to see in the film? Are you hoping Gintama's just joking and announces another movie? Or would you want to see more of the anime series instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!