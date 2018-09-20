Giveaway: Enter to Win ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ Movie Tickets

If you are ready for more Studio Ghibli magic, then you’re in for a big treat. Thanks to GKIDS’ Ghibli Fest, one of director Hayao Miyazaki’s most enchanting films will be coming back to theaters soon, and we’ve got a way for you to win your way in.

Later this month, My Neighbor Totoro will make a return to theaters to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The movie will screen in select theaters on September 30 before running again on October 1 and 3. If you want to win your way into the show, ComicBook has partnered with GKIDS to give away a pair of tickets to a lucky fan. All you have to do is enter our contest via the embed below or at the link here.

For those unfamiliar with My Neighbor Totoro, you can check out its official synopsis below:

“Celebrate the 30th anniversary of My Neighbor Totoro, from the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away and Ponyo, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki.

When Satsuki and her sister Mei move with their father to a new home in the countryside, they find country life is not as simple as it seems. They soon discover that the house and nearby woods are full of strange and delightful creatures, including a gigantic but gentle forest spirit called Totoro, who can only be seen by children. Totoro and his friends introduce the girls to a series of adventures, including a ride aboard the extraordinary Cat Bus, in this all-ages animated masterpiece featuring the voices of Tim Daly, Lea Salonga, and real-life sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning, in a classic tale of magic and adventure for the whole family.”

