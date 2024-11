‘Goblin Slayer’ Anime Reveals Release Window

Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki’s Goblin Slayer is an anime series that’s most likely going to be divisive among anime fans, and that’s one of the biggest reasons fans want the series to release sooner rather than later.

Fans knew the series was scheduled to release sometime later this year, but now fans know they can expect the series as part of the wave of Fall 2018 anime season.

Goblin Slayers TV Anime will air October 2018. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 8, 2018

Set to premiere this October and produced by WHITE FOX (as noted by Twitter user @YonkouProd, who has provided many credible release windows in the past), the anime based on Kumo Kagyu and illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki’s Goblin Slayer light novel series will be directed by Takaharu Ozaki (Girls’ Last Tour). Hideyuki Kurata (Made in Abyss, Read or Die) will handle the series composition and is writing the scripts with Yousuke Koroda (My Hero Academia). Takashi Nagayoshi (Girls’ Last Tour) is designing the series’ characters, and Mili is composing the opening theme.

The series features a voice cast returning from a series of drama CDs and includes Yuichiro Umehara as the titular Goblin Slayer, Yui Ogura as Priestess, Nao Tōyama as High Elf Archer, Yuka Iguchi as Cow Girl, Maaya Uchida as Guild Girl, Yūichi Nakamura as Dwarf Shaman, Tomokazu Sugita as Lizard Priest, Yōko Hikasa as Witch, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Spearman.

The series has gotten a divisive reputation among fans for its depictions of graphic violence as some fans do not appreciate its use of sexual or other graphic violence for narrative purposes, but others became fans of the series for these same depictions. For some, the violence is more obtrusive, thus becoming a more tongue-in-cheek exploitation narrative.

But for fans worried the anime series would not carry over its darker content, White Fox is a studio that’s handle darker content successfully with Akame Ga Kill, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World – , and Steins;Gate being recent examples.

If you are not familiar with Goblin Slayer, then you will want to read up on the series before it heads to TV. The franchise was made by Kumo Kagyu and illustrator Noboru Kannatsuki back in 2016. The light novel series tells the story of Priestess as the naive girl goes adventuring with a party in their fantastical world. However, things go south when the group is ambushed by Goblins. With her party slaughtered, Priestess is saved by a hero known as Goblin Slayer whose goal in life is to eradicate the scummy goblin race with extreme prejudice.