6 New Anime Coming to Hulu in July 2026, Including One of Crunchyroll’s Biggest Hits

2026 is off to an exciting start as the winter season lineup includes some of the greatest anime ever. Some of the season’s biggest series include the sequel seasons of Jujutsu Kaisen, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, and more. Not only that, but many unique new shows, such as Sentenced to be a Hero and You and I Are Polar Opposites, captured fans’ hearts right after their debut. While most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu has its own slate of new releases each month. While most of the series added to the platform aren’t new, it’s never too late to add new shows to your watchlist.

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The official website of Hulu released its July 2026 schedule, including all the series coming to the platform and being removed. While no anime is being removed this month, a list of series will be added for the first time.

6) Undead Unluck: Winter Arc: Special Premiere (Dubbed)

Courtesy of E&H Production

Undead Unluck Winter Arc made its debut on December 25th in Japan, but has yet to confirm its international release plans as of the time of this writing. This will be an hour long new episode of the anime, and feature a new story and characters crafted by original creator Yoshifumi Tozuka not seen in the manga’s events. New additions to the voice cast for the special include Kensho Ono as Tella and Takehito Koyasu as Balance, a brand new UMA being introduced in the new special.

There are some changes happening behind the scenes as well as this new special wasn’t entirely like the first season of the TV anime. Though it brings back some of the members of the first season’s staff such as Yamato Haishima returning to provide the screenplay, Hideyuki Morioka and Shun’ichi Ishimoto designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music, David Production (the studio behind the first season) is only going to be providing consultation for the new special. Instead, there’s a new but familiar director behind this new entry.

5) Dorohedoro Seasons 1 and 2 (Subbed and Dubbed)

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

One of the best anime sequels released in Spring 2026 is MAPPA’s underrated dark fantasy Dorohedoro. The anime is based on Q Hayashida’s Seinen manga, which was serialized from 2000 to 2018. MAPPA released the anime adaptation in 2020, two years after the manga’s ending. The story takes place in an urban fantasy world, focusing on a dark and dangerous district called the Hole, where the strong prey on the weak. The place is also a testing ground for sorcerers who perform experiments on those around the Hole’s hospital on a daily basis.

Caiman, a half-reptile, half-man, is one such victim of such experiments, as he is cursed with his strange appearance and tormented by nightmares. In hopes of returning back to normal, he hunts magic users using a trusted pair of bayonets and his immunity to magic. Accompanied by his female companion, Nikaido, the man discovers the dark secrets lingering in the alleys of the Hole while also uncovering what transpired in his past.

4) Daemons of the Shadow Realm (Subbed and Dubbed)

Image Courtesy of Bones Film

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is a new adaptation taking on a manga from Hiromu Arakawa, the same legendary creator behind Fullmetal Alchemist, as one of the new releases for the Spring 2026 anime schedule. Thanks to a very strong premiere episode, Daemons of the Shadow Realm was able to make a huge impact with a surprising twist that helped kicked off the story. Read on for a full spoiler breakdown, but beware of spoilers if you still want to jump in blind.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm introduces fans to Yuru, who lives in a remote village together with his sister, Asa. But there are immediately interesting circumstances to their livelihood. Not only is it revealed that those who leave the mountain village (either for work or other reasons) never really come back, but his sister is constantly being kept behind a gate and hidden away within the village. It’s teased that she’s in this situation for an important reason, but it’s not quite clear as to what this purpose could be.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 (Subbed and Dubbed)

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 ended on a major cliffhanger following the most thrilling battle in the anime so far. Yuta Okkotsu, a special-grade sorcerer with more cursed energy reserves than Satoru Gojo and potential to be considered second only to the wielder of the Six Eyes, returned to Japan during the night of the Shibuya Incident. While Yuta was late in coming back to save everyone, he has proven himself to be a reliable ally.

The Culling Game will wrap up in the upcoming Season 4, which will soon drop new information. However, while fans await the anime’s sequel, Hulu has confirmed streaming the third season in both subbed and dubbed versions starting July 10th, 2026. So far, the anime is only available on Crunchyroll, but Hulu plans to expand its audience with this addition.

2) Though I Am an Inept Villainess Premiere (Subbed and Dubbed)

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

The story is set in the Kingdom of Ei’s opulent inner court, where the Maiden Court is the residence of the empress and the four imperial consorts. All of them are chosen from the five most prominent clans in the kingdom. Reirin Kou, one of the candidates and a pristine consort-in-training, is believed to be perfect to become the empress. Nicknamed the “gentle butterfly,” she is known to be flawless, with unrivaled elegance and virtue, except for her sickly constitution.

Keigetsu Shu, the other candidate, is always overshadowed by Reirin and often seen as a disgrace to the Maiden Court. As her jealousy reaches its peak during a rare comet sighting, Keigetsu even attempted to kill Reirin by trying to push her off the balcony. She failed miserably and was imprisoned for her crimes, while Reirin somehow managed to survive. While awaiting her execution in prison, she cast a spell to switch bodies with Reirin and steal everything that belongs to her.

1) Mission: Yozakura Family: Season 2 Episodes 28-39 (Dubbed)

Image Courtesy of SILVER LINK.

One of the most underrated anime series of 2024, Mission: Yozakura Family, based on Hitsuji Gondaira’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga, will make an important announcement this month. The manga debuted in 2019 and received praise for its wholesome family dynamic story blending action and comedy, as seen in many Shonen Jump series. The story follows Taiyo Asano, who became socially awkward after losing his entire family in a car crash and struggled to make friends.

His childhood friend, Mutsumi Yozakura, stuck with him through all this, and now the duo face major trouble due to the Yozakura family’s background. The vice principal of Taiyo’s school, Kyoichiro Yozakura, the eldest son of the family, believes the boy is a threat to Mutsumi’s life, and the only way to keep them both safe is through marriage. As the story continues, chaotic situations unfold as Taiyo agrees to the arrangement in order to protect Mutsumi and trains to become a family spy.

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