Top 3 Anime of Spring 2026, Ranked by Their Finales

The Spring 2026 season has come to an end, and so have many of the great anime that aired during it. This season saw the return of several beloved series with new seasons, while also introducing many new debuts. It was a diverse season for the anime industry, but many of its biggest titles, such as Re: Zero Season 4 and Daemons of the Shadow Realm, will continue into the next season with their second cour.

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This leaves only a handful of anime that actually reached their conclusion, especially those that truly stood out. Looking back on the season, we concluded that three anime emerged as the very best. While these series impressed throughout their runs, their endings are just as important, and this is how these top three anime rank based on their finales.

3) Witch Hat Atelier

Image via Bug Films

Witch Hat Atelier emerged as the best fantasy anime of the year and one of its best-looking productions, even surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 in terms of animation quality. The series achieved this by perfectly using its visual elements to enhance its magical fantasy story while also offering a fresh take on magic itself. Nearly every episode stayed true to its core themes, and as the series approached its end, it began a new arc in its penultimate episode.

Fans were hoping the finale would wrap up the current arc; however, Witch Hat Atelier instead ended on the worst possible cliffhanger. It honestly feels less like a season finale and more like the end of a regular episode that is meant to continue the following week, which it will, but only in a second season. To make matters worse, the anime has not even confirmed a new season. This suggests that the studio’s planning wasn’t handled well, despite producing a brilliant season of anime.

2) Akane-banashi

©Yuki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue / SHUEISHA, Akane-banashi Committee

Another anime that made its debut this season and featured a female lead, Akane-banashi, was a perfect adaptation of a shonen series. It continued to shine as the best new shonen anime in years with its distinct elements, making every episode intriguing, while its titular protagonist, Akane, emerged as one of the coolest leads in recent anime. The series’ finale was also perfectly planned.

After the Karaku arc came to an end, the finale showcased Akane’s next step in the world of rakugo and her determination, perfectly summarized by her decision not to take a professional name from her master even after graduating from her apprenticeship. The finale perfectly concludes everything that Season 1 was building toward while preparing for a new challenge in the second season, and with the new season already confirmed, the finale is just the cherry on top.

1) Dr. Stone Finale

Image Via TMS Entertainment

Dr. Stone received its final season during the Spring 2026 anime season, concluding a seven-year run since the anime first aired. The finale of such a long-running series was truly make-or-break, and fortunately, Dr. Stone stuck the landing and deserves its place as the Spring 2026 anime with the best ending. The series achieved this through its scientific elements, ending on a cliffhanger that symbolically captures how scientific progress knows no bounds.

Dr. Stone surprised everyone with its ending, as Senku’s crazy plan, which involved negotiating with the Why-Man, was to build a time machine. This is primarily meant to go back to when the petrification first emerged and undo the process. Yet, the series never shows this in action and instead reveals that the time machine is only in development and could take years, decades, or even centuries to complete. It is a perfect sci-fi ending because it leaves viewers on a cliffhanger, highlighting how the mysteries of science are still something humanity is trying to grasp. What makes Dr. Stone‘s ending even more impressive is that sticking the landing for long-running series has become increasingly difficult lately. That makes Dr. Stone‘s finale not only the best ending of Spring 2026 but perhaps the best anime ending of the year so far as well.

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