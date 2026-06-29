Classic 2000s Shojo Returns With a New Release Without Ever Confirming an Anime Sequel

The anime industry has grown significantly over the past few years, catering to a global audience with over 100 new series each year. Naturally, many of these series end up being hits, with anime studios taking new projects to grab the attention of a wider audience. Naturally, this means that the sequels to many of the older shows keep getting pushed back until it’s too late to release a second season. One of the most frustrating feelings while watching a really captivating anime is that it ends on a cliffhanger, only for the studio to not release another season for several years or even over a decade. These series often offer unique storytelling and intriguing characters, often gaining recognition, but it takes a lot more than that for a studio to invest money in these series again.

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While there have been cases like Bleach and Kimi ni Todoke, when an anime studio releases a sequel after over a decade, it’s not that common. In fact, it would be more reasonable to hope for a reboot rather than another sequel, although even that might turn out to be difficult. This list contains some of the most incredible anime across all genres, but it’s too late to wish for the anime’s continuation, leaving fans with no choice but to switch to the manga.

What Is Maid-Sama About?

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

The manga has long reached its conclusion, and it’s more unlikely than ever to get a sequel. The anime ends on a major cliffhanger with a huge development in the main duo’s relationship as they are unaware of the future challenges. The story centers around Misaki Ayuzawa, a headstrong Student Council President at Seika High School, which used to be an all-boys school but has recently become co-ed.

A majority of the student body is still boys, and they’re too unruly for even the teachers to handle. Since Misaki does her best to keep the students in check, she absolutely can’t let them know that she works part-time at a Maid Cafe since her family is buried in debt. However, her already chaotic life takes a drastic turn when Takumi Usui, the school’s most popular boy, discovers her secret.

It’s Been 15 Years and Maid Sama! Still Doesn’t Have a Second Season

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff

As nice as it is to see Usui and Misaki again after all this time, any fan of Maid Sama simply can’t help but feel bittersweet about the fact that fifteen years have passed since the anime was released. Fans have wanted a second season of Maid Sama for years on end, and a huge reason for this is that Season 1 of Maid Sama barely scratched the surface of Usui and Misaki’s relationship. In fact, the bulk of their respective character arcs and growth is still waiting to be adapted from the manga.

After over a decade, you’d think the series would forever be relegated to the shadows, but fans are still waiting, with their hopes renewed once again with the recent renewal of Kimi ni Todoke. Maid Sama also made a return earlier this February with a new one-shot chapter to celebrate the release of Hiro Fujiwara’s new cat-themed romance comedy. The one-shot was met with an overwhelmingly enthusiastic reaction from fans, which proves the franchise’s fandom is still thriving and that it still isn’t too late for Studio J.C. Staff to revive this shojo classic, which is the only fifteen-year anniversary present that fans of Maid Sama truly want.

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