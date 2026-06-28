Crunchyroll’s Breakout Action Fantasy Confirms Season 3 Return After Finale

A major breakout action fantasy anime from the Spring 2026 anime season has ended with Crunchyroll, but has thankfully confirmed Season 3 is now in the works. We’re now seeing the final few anime of the Spring 2026 season come to an end since there’s a whole new wave of releases coming this July as part of the Summer 2026 schedule. That also means that many of the biggest successes of the Spring are also getting to confirm returns with new episodes in the future. And that’s the case for Wistoria: Wand and Sword.

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Wistoria: Wand and Sword has been nearing its finale for the past few weeks with some intense fights as Will Serfort tried to officially be recognized within the tower he has been fighting to get in for so many years. Now that these explosive climaxes have reached their respective ends, the anime is gearing up for its next phase as Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 3 has confirmed its now in the works. You can check out the special announcement teaser for it below.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 3 Announced

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Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 3 has announced that it’s now in the works, but unfortunately it’s yet to be revealed when fans can expect to see the new episodes. It’s potential production staff or returning voice cast have yet to be confirmed as of this time either, but a confirmation that it’s on the way is still a big move. It’s exciting news considering that Wistoria: Wand and Sword has been especially cool to see as the second season has gotten into some of the series’ most notable arcs. It’s ramping up.

Based on Fujino Omori (the same creator behind Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?) and Toshi Aoi’s original manga series of the same name, Wistoria: Wand and Sword has reached an interesting phase of its adaptation thus far with the end of the second season. Though there have been a few original materials added to the finale and a few episodes so far, it has been fully adapting each arc so far. So closely in fact that the anime is likely going to catch up with the manga sooner rather than later.

What to Know for Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 3

©Fujino Omori, Toshi Aoi, Kodansha/Wistoria: Wand and Sword Production Committee

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2 caps off the Blooming Festival Arc of the original manga, and Season 3 will be jumping right into the Traitor Investigation Arc when it returns. The curious element for the anime, however, is that each arc has really only been about ten chapters thus far. When adapting the series, they have resulted in about six or seven episodes each across the two seasons aired at this point. So it’s likely the third season will be the same.

The main question that then pops up from this, however, is that there are currently only two full arcs that the anime can take on for this third season before it catches up. Both the Traitor Investigation Arc, and Goetia Arc that follows, are ten chapters each before they catch up with the current arc of the series that’s only a few chapters in so far. It’s good to see this third season announced, but at this rate it might be the only one for a while. We’ll have to see how it works out when Wistoria: Wand and Sword likely returns in two or so years.

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