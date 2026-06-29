Crunchyroll’s Darkest Action Anime of 2026 Gets a Chilling New Trailer Ahead of Its Summer Return

The Spring 2026 anime season has come to an end, and a new wave of anime is set to kick off in the Summer season. The upcoming lineup will include many new series as well as returning favorites with new seasons. At the same time, a few anime that began airing in Spring 2026 are also set to continue into the next season. Among them is arguably the darkest new shonen anime of 2026, Daemons of the Shadow Realm, which has been airing on Crunchyroll throughout the season.

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Dubbed the successor to Fullmetal Alchemist, the series has established itself as one of the darkest anime, as each new episode continues to raise the stakes. The anime released its final episode for cour 1 by kicking off a new arc, with the apparent main villain finally making a move and entering Higashi Village, the place where everything began. Now, ahead of the anime’s return, a new trailer has been released, confirming that the series will resume on July 4 with a new episode after a one-week break, and the trailer only further solidifies that the anime is set to become even darker in the Summer 2026 season.

Crunchyroll’s Darkest Spring 2026 Anime Returns for Its Second Cour in Summer With an Even Darker Approach

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Daemons of the Shadow Realm will return on Saturday, July 4, with Episode 13, naturally picking up where the latest episode left off, with Ivan Yosano unsheathing his Daemon Katanas and beginning his massacre of Higashi Village, recreating the horrific events of the second episode. The preview and the new trailer show Ivan cutting down villagers as he enters the village, while also hinting that he will be confronted by the fake Asa. There is still no clarity regarding Ivan’s purpose in the village, but considering that he wants to get his hands on the twins, he is seemingly drawing blood to lure Yuru into the village and capture him.

While it is clear that Yuru will not immediately arrive at the village, he will soon become aware of Ivan’s actions, giving him one more concern besides locating his parents. This is something the new trailer also emphasizes, with one of the villagers arriving to inform Yuru about Ivan’s actions, clearly making him angry. Thus, it is likely that the anime’s second cour will continue Yuru’s journey to find his parents, all while Ivan emerges as the season’s primary villainous force.

The trailer also hints that members of the Kagemori clan, such as Jin and others, will aid Yuru in this quest, and his dynamic with Tadera will continue to grow as they work toward defeating their common enemies, Ivan and Shingo, the mastermind behind all the events so far. Daemons of the Shadow Realm has consistently emerged as one of the most intriguing anime of the year, growing darker as its narrative progresses. With the new trailer now unveiled, it has been confirmed that the series will continue its run in the Summer season on Crunchyroll and become even darker as the story intensifies.

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