‘Godzilla 2’ Release Date Pushed Back To Summer 2019

It looks like Godzilla 2 will take longer to hit theaters than expected. Thanks to a new report, fans have learned the highly anticipated sequel will go live later in 2019 than originally planned.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Godzilla: King of the Monsters will release on May 31, 2019 as opposed to March 22, 2019. No reason was given for the push, but fans aren't too upset by the change. If anything, a later release date may spell good things for the monster movie.

The delayed release may mean a longer wait for Godzilla 2, but it also puts the film in a different box-office category. The movie will go live during the summer season, a period traditionally reserved for big blockbusters. And, if you see which other films are going live in May 2019, you will see Godzilla 2 is batting with some impressive company.

For one, Avengers 4 is set to debut on May 3 while Detective Pikachu goes like May 10. John Wick's third film will follow up on May 17 before Disney's Aladdin and the Minecaft movie release on May 24. Godzilla: King of the Monsters will end the first summer month in its final week, so studio execs have faith the kaiju flick can compete with these big boys.

This delay announcement is a timely one as the sequel's director dropped a teaser for its biggest monster yesterday. Taking to Twitter, Mike Dougherty posted a strange visual from Godzilla 2 that fans quickly pieced together. Its slick radar aesthetic and name-drop of Monster Zero got fans buzzing over Hollywood's take on King Ghidorah, and it seems that baddie will make his big comeback just over a year from now.

Are you bummed about this delay? Will the arrival of King Ghidorah and others like Rodan make the wait worth it? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Godzilla: King of Monsters opens March 22, 2019. Its cast includes Jackson, Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kyle Chandler (Game Night), Ken Watanabe (Batman Begins) and Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water).