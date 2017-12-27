This Godzilla Christmas Tree Is Epic

The King of Monsters, Godzilla, stormed the Aqua City Odaiba in Japan 17 years ago.

Some photos from the mall during that holiday season nearly two decades ago have begun circulating around the internet again amazing people who didn’t notice or remember the Godzilla Christmas tree the first time around.

The monster-sized tree is shaped like the iconic Godzilla and is strung with lights. It also sports glowing eyes, back ridges, fiery red eyes, and smoke breath.

Here are some photos floating around social media:

Godzilla was reintroduced to American audiences in 2014 with a new Godzilla movie from Legendary Pictures. That film set the stage for a shared cinematic universe that was further established in this year’s Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla. Godzilla will return in Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019 before going head to head with Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong in 2020.

Godzilla got a reboot in Japan with Shin Godzilla in 2016. The King of Monsters also has an anime on the horizon.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to open in theaters on March 22, 2019. Godzilla vs. Kong is expected to open sometime in 2020.

