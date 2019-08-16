Godzilla Confirmed To Be MonsterVerse’s First Kaiju King

Godzilla may have managed to become the King of the Monsters at the end of his recently released sequel from Legendary Pictures, but as it turns out, he was actually made the official “King of the Kaiju” long ago. Thousands of years before the events of the lizard king’s feature length film released this year, Godzilla fought against King Ghidorah in an ancient slobberknocker that saw the behemoth taking his rightful place on the monster throne. The director of the sequel confirmed this fact recently on his Twitter, letting fans know that Godzilla has long been the king above all others.

Mike Dougherty, the director of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, confirmed on his Official Twitter Account that the cave drawing that was originally teased in the post credit scene of Kong: Skull Island, showed the fight between Godzilla and King Ghidorah that had taken place long before the events of the film:

Ghidorah and Godzilla fought for the crown in ancient Antarctica. Godzilla won. https://t.co/ibJrw5aNuT — Mike Dougherty (@Mike_Dougherty) August 9, 2019

As mentioned earlier, the final scene of Kong: Skull Island showed off the first fight between Ghidorah and Godzilla, with Dougherty himself confirming that since Godzilla was the first winner of their first battle, he was officially the “first kaiju king” and held sway over the rest of the giant behemoths that rampaged across the world of old. In the sequel however, Godzilla’s standing as a monarch was ignored as both the kaiju and King Ghidorah himself and the battle had to happen once again for the lizard king to reassert dominance!

Next year, Godzilla will have to defend his crown once again by facing off against the large hairy ape that is King Kong, so we’ll have to wait to see if the lizard king manages to maintain his current hierarchy within the world of the kaiju.

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD. Coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on August 27th, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”