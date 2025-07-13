One Piece Celebrates Nami With Beachy New Promo

One Piece is going all out for the Straw Hat crew’s Navigator with some special beach based art to help celebrate Nami’s role in the series. One Piece is now hitting with not only intense new chapters of the manga, but each episode of the current anime run has been more emotional than the last. It goes to show that even all these years later after Eiichiro Oda’s story first began with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, One Piece is still finding ways to surprise fans with each of its characters. Naturally, some of these characters are more loved than others as a result of those surprises.

That’s especially true for Nami as she continues to not only be one of One Piece fans’ favorite members of Luffy’s crew, but one of the standout characters for the series overall. It’s been quite a long time since she has starred in a full arc as the center of the narrative, but you would never have guessed that with how well Nami has been used within the crew over the decades. To help celebrate her birthday earlier this July, Toei Animation got in on the love for Nami with some special beachfront artwork. Check it out below.

To celebrate Nami’s birthday, every share honors Nami’s journey across islands, storms, and treasure maps. 🗺️ #NAMIbirthday2025 #ONEPIECE pic.twitter.com/sz6f6dulWX — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) July 3, 2025

Why Nami Is Such a Big Deal in One Piece

First introduced alongside the other core members of the Straw Hat crew during the East Blue saga, Nami has been a crucial part of One Piece since she first hit its pages. She was initially brought into the series as someone who was not willing to work together with Luffy and Zoro, but soon became one of their closest allies. The biggest turn came during her major arc, Arlong Park, which revealed much of why she had come to the seas in the first place (and why she was able to betray Luffy and the others’ trust).

It was after this arc that Nami became a full member of the Straw Hats, and has served as their navigator ever since. She not only dictates where the crew is going to go on their journey (except when Luffy decides to take the more difficult route for the fun of it), but often keeps Luffy himself in line. It’s even been joked that Nami was able to give off Color of the Supreme King Haki when she’s angry enough at Luffy, but Nami fans wouldn’t really bat an eye if this actually turned out to be the case.

What’s Next for One Piece?

One Piece‘s latest episodes have been working through a new flashback arc exploring Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney’s past, but the latest episode of the series is likely going to be bringing this flashback to an end. The anime will then return to the current day events of the ongoing Egghead Arc following the end of this flashback, and with it fans will get to see more of the Straw Hats in action in the present day soon enough.

One Piece: Egghead Arc will be returning to its present day events within the next couple of episodes, so it’s the perfect time to jump back into the anime as it releases each episode. If you wanted to check it out as it airs, you can now find the episodes streaming with Crunchyroll and Netflix. The English dub release of the arc is currently streaming with Crunchyroll, and is steadily adding new batches of episodes every few months or so. Season 2 of Netflix’s live-action One Piece is also in the works for a launch next year.