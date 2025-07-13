Summer 2025’s Biggest Anime Hit With Surprise Delay on Netflix

The Summer 2025 anime schedule is now firing off on all cylinders, but one of the biggest new releases has been hit by a surprising delay ahead of its release with Netflix. The Summer 2025 anime schedule is introducing fans to a new wave of anime making their debut for the next few months. The schedule is packed with not only highly anticipated returns, but plenty of brand new adaptations that fans have been especially excited to see. It’s just unfortunate that one of these new anime is going to be hanging back just a bit longer despite it already airing new episodes in Japan.

The anime adaptation for Saka Mikami’s The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity is now airing its new episodes in Japan as part of the ongoing Summer 2025 anime season, but unfortunately the wait for these new episodes is going to be longer for fans in North America. As Netflix announced during Anime Expo 2025 this year, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity will be releasing in North America beginning on September 7th. But the good news is that even with this delay, English dubbed audio versions of the new episodes will be available to watch.

What Happened to The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity Episodes?

As revealed by Netflix, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity will be available for streaming in North America beginning on September 7th, and episodes will be streaming on a weekly basis. The episodes will feature both Japanese and English language audio alongside their debut, and that’s going to be great news for all of the fans that currently watch dubbed anime releases with Netflix. As Netflix themselves have revealed, that number is currently 80-90 percent of the current streaming audience with the platform. It’s an unfortunate shift in schedule, but thankfully it won’t result in that much of a wait.

That means that while these new episodes will be airing through the Summer in Japan, fans stateside won’t be able to legally view the series until later this year. It’s also likely going to impact the conversation around the series as it airs, as it’s currently one of CloverWorks’ big romances airing this Summer alongside Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus and My Dress-Up Darling Season 2. But there’s also going to be time to celebrate it later with its weekly releases later this Fall.

What Is The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity?

Originally created by Saka Mikami for Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket, The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity is directed by Miyuki Kuroki for studio CloverWorks. Rino Yamazaki is overseeing the scripts for the series, Kohei Tokuoka is designing the characters, and Moeki Harada will be composing the music. The opening theme song is titled “Manazashi wa Hikari” as performed by Tatsuya Kitani, and the ending theme song is titled “Hare no Hi ni” as performed by UshioReira.

The voice cast includes the likes of Yoshinori Nakayama as Rintaro Tsumugi, Honoka Inoue as Kaoroko Waguri, Kikunosuke Toya as Shohei Usami, Koki Uchiyama as Saku Natsusawa, Hiiro Ishibashi as Ayato Yorita, and Aya Yamane as Subaru Hoshina. As for now, fans will have to wait until later this September to check out the new romance anime for themselves as a surprising pair of a delinquent and a kind girl find out they have quite an interest in one another.