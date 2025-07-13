King of the Hill Revival Debunks Its Darkest Fan Theory

King of the Hill is now showing off more of its new revival series ahead of its debut with Hulu, but has thankfully debunked one of the dark theories fans had brewing for the new episodes. King of the Hill is returning for a new season of episodes fifteen years after the original series came to an end, and it’s been nearly a decade of time from the events of the original show too. This means that each of the characters have now aged and changed a great deal over that amount of time, and some have had a rougher go of it than others.

When King of the Hill had revealed the new opening theme sequence for the revival series, one moment had seen Bill Dauterive coughing and walking away from the others during the COVID-19 pandemic. He disappeared for the rest of the opening, so fans had feared the worst and wondered whether or not he was actually dead due to the disease. But thankfully the full trailer for King of the Hill Season 14 proves that Bill is indeed still alive, but still very much worse for wear than we had seen him last.

What Happened to Bill?

King of the Hill fans were worried about Bill’s fate through the promotional materials released for the new season thus far. Because while he was showcased with a brand new, older aged design along with the others in the alley, Bill himself was not seen involved with any of the footage or clips that have been released in the time since. Now it’s been revealed as to why as following Hank and Peggy moving to Saudi Arabia for several years for a new propane opportunity, Bill has become housebound and clearly more downtrodden than he had ever been in the past.

It’s currently unclear as to what this means for Bill in the new King of the Hill series. Because while it’s an animated series that can play around with its characters and have Bill be just fine at the end of the premiere, the world of King of the Hill is a lot more grounded than that. It’s why fans love the original series so much, and it’s why there’s so much of an appeal to having all of these characters age. They have made choices in their lives that people usually can’t easily go back on, and that’s likely going to be even harder in Bill’s current state.

What Does This Mean for Bill’s Future?

It’s not all doom and gloom for Bill in the new King of the Hill episodes, however, because the team went through the trouble of designing a different look for Bill. King of the Hill wouldn’t go to the extent of fully designing an older Bill just to throw it out for the main series, and have Bill stay in his room the whole time. Hank and Peggy’s return to Arlen will be what sparks Bill back to life, and will hopefully kick off what could be a happy ending for him overall.

King of the Hill’s original series didn’t really have an ending in mind for Bill. As it usually showcased, any time that Bill could keep himself alive and not drowning in his dark thoughts was a victory. It seems that in the time since the original series he’s drowned further than ever, but at least he’s still alive and kicking. He’s likely going to play a role in the series’ future, and will clean up a bit to do so. We’ll see for ourselves when King of the Hill Season 14 premieres with Hulu on August 4th.