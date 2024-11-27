Godzilla: Every Version of The King of The Monsters Assembles in Official Crossover

Godzilla’s history of attacking humanity and fighting other giant beasts first began in the 1950s with his titular cinema outing. Like many other franchises that have been running for decades, new iterations of the king of the monsters have been created in an effort to help the kaiju’s longevity continue throughout the ages. With recent success stories like Legendary Pictures’ take on Godzilla and the Academy Award winning film, Godzilla Minus One, exploring new territory for the lizard king, a wild new crossover has landed in Japan. Nearly every take on Godzilla over the years has assembled for an official crossover that is like none other that has ever been seen.

Godzilla has earned its place as one of the greatest giant monsters of all time. While many of the instances of ‘Zilla being front and center saw it as an ally to humanity, taking on opponents such as King Ghidorah, Rodan, and even King Kong, Godzilla Minus One was a prime example where it fought against humanity. Godzilla’s first film was one that saw the lizard king striking at the heart of humanity, but his monstrous attacks against mankind have been lightened with time. Whether he’s for or against humanity, Godzilla’s popularity doesn’t appear to be waning any time soon.

The Godzilla Crossover To End All Crossovers

The upcoming crossover will arrive in a wild banner that assembles many different takes on Godzilla, from its scariest in Shin Godzilla to its most adorable in Chibi Godzilla. Accompanying an upcoming airing of one of Godzilla’s earliest films, Tokyo Night & Light has shared the banner in case you’re unable to make the trek to Japan to witness this kaiju crossover. While this doesn’t mean that an official Godzilla crossover project assembling all these takes on the kaiju is in the works, we here that the multiverse is quite big in pop culture at the moment.

Here’s how Godzilla’s official social media account describes the upcoming event that will see quite a few kings of the monsters assembling, “The original Godzilla attacks Tokyo Citizens’ Square?! The second Godzilla film will finally be released on Saturday, November 30th from 17:30! And to commemorate the release, the original Godzilla will be coming to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building! (*May not be available depending on weather and other conditions.) [Scheduled appearance time] Before the first screening (from around 17:20) After the first screening (from around 17:45) Before the second screening (from around 18:45) We look forward to seeing you all at Tokyo Citizens’ Square!”

It’s a Good Time To Be A ‘Zilla Fan

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Godzilla Minus One not only would receive a sequel, but writer, director, and creator of the film, Takashi Yamazaki. On the Western front, Legendary Pictures is working on the third chapter of the Godzilla x Kong series, while also working with Apple TV+ on a second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and a brand new spin-off series for the killer kaiju.

Outside of movies and television, Godzilla is about make landfall thanks to the Battle Bus as Fortnite is planning to inject the king of the monsters into its gameplay. With its next chapter arriving this December, kaiju fans are waiting to see what role the lizard king will take in the wildly popular battle royale.

Outside of movies and television, Godzilla is about make landfall thanks to the Battle Bus as Fortnite is planning to inject the king of the monsters into its gameplay. With its next chapter arriving this December, kaiju fans are waiting to see what role the lizard king will take in the wildly popular battle royale.