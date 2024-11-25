Fortnite Leak Reveals Godzilla Skin Coming to the Game Soon

A reputable Fortnite leaker has revealed that the famed kaiju Godzilla should soon be coming to the battle royale game. As of this writing, Fortnite is in the final days of its current season, which is dubbed Chapter 2 Remix. After this season ends this coming week, it will usher in Chapter 6 of Fortnite. Currently, details on what Chapter 6 will center around or which new characters it might feature haven’t come about in an official capacity, but a new report indicates that Godzilla could be involved in some capacity.

Coming by way of @ShiinaBR on X, it was said that Godzilla will be joining Fortnite in the future. This leak was backed up by @SamLeakss who noted that the Godzilla crossover will also extend to Rocket League. To that end, in a recent trailer for the next season of Rocket League, a logo from the organization Monarch, which has been featured in a number of Godzilla movies, could be briefly seen. As such, this all but confirms that the Godzilla collab is likely coming to both games.

To shed more light on what could be expected on the Fortnite front, @ShiinaBR verified that this crossover with Godzilla will result in the character getting their own skin in the game. If true, this skin would be one of the funnier ones to ever appear in Fortnite as Godzilla is typically a gargantuan creature. For the kaiju to be shrunk down to the size of a human would be a pretty hilarious sight to behold and already has many Fortnite fans theorizing about what the skin could look like.

The biggest question regarding Godzilla’s appearance in Fortnite now turns to the monster’s release. As mentioned, Chapter 6 of Fortnite seems to be the most likely period in which Godzilla will come to the game. Whether or not he’ll be part of the Chapter 6 Battle Pass or will instead be purchasable individually in the Item Shop, though, is what remains to be seen. With Fortnite Chapter 6 set to launch one week from today on December 1st, perhaps we’ll learn more about this collab sooner than anticipated.