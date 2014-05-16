Godzilla Remaster Fixes Major Complaint in First Look

✖

The upcoming Godzilla remaster is already fixing a major complaint with its first look! The Monsterverse will soon be reaching a climax with the fourth film in its quadrilogy as Godzilla will be facing off against Kong in Godzilla vs. Kong, and now Warner Bros will soon be giving fans another opportunity to go back and check out how it all first began with an updated 4K release for 2014's Godzilla. Although it has been some time since that initial release, fans still have one major complaint about its previous home video launch.

Godzilla 2014 is simply too dark in some places. The initial Blu-ray and DVD releases unfortunately had this same problem and even remain when you adjust your TV set. But that's going to change with the upcoming 4K release of the film, and that's demonstrated with the first look from the new home video launch from the official Twitter account behind the film. Check it out below:

“The arrogance of men is thinking nature is in our control and not the other way around. Let them fight.”#Godzilla4K pic.twitter.com/T4F821aJHD — Godzilla: King of the Monsters (@GodzillaMovie) February 27, 2021

Not only is it at a much higher resolution, but the lighting balance seems to have been fixed to give a much clearer look at one of the more pivotal moments of the film. For a good comparison, Godzilla fan @TheOmyllBernard shared a clear shot of the differences between the two releases:

The difference is incredible!! ♥ pic.twitter.com/G2JMylOLN7 — The Omyll Bernard ⚓ (@TheOmyllBernard) February 27, 2021

Godzilla 2014's 4K release will be launching on home video on March 23rd. That gives interested fans a brief window to revisit that first film in a new way as Godzilla vs. Kong will be bringing the Monsterverse to a climax in theaters and streaming on HBO Max (available for 31 days after that initial release) on March 31st. Fans have been wondering how the film will expand the Monsterverse even further, and are especially wondering whether or not a real winner will be decided when it all comes to an end.

But we'll see for ourselves soon enough! What did you think of Godzilla when it first released in 2014? Did you expect for it to lead to a huge new universe of movies years later? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!