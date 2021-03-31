Godzilla vs Kong TV Spot Teases Explosive Action

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has released a new TV spot teasing explosive action! Although footage and promotional materials for the film had been kept under wraps for the better part of a year, the train has begun rolling in full ever since it was confirmed to be releasing in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service next month. With the film finally setting a release date in stone following seven different schedule changes, it's time to look ahead to the big fight to come between the two titular titans. Now we've gotten another look into it!

Godzilla vs. Kong has dropped a new TV spot (as spotted by @KaijuNewsOutlet on Twitter) that fills in more of the gaps left by the several other TV spots and trailers that have been revealed in the short time since it has confirmed its big release back at the end of January. As we get closer, expect far more of this footage to make it through! You can check it out below:

A new #GodzillaVsKong TV spot has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/YOApkK18GS — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 26, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong releases in theaters on March 31st, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max for 31 days following that initial release. The film is rated PG-13 and it's official description begins as such, "Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond."

The synopsis continues as such, "But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth." What do you think?

What do you think of the newest TV spot for Godzilla vs. Kong? How are you liking all of the new footage released so far? Will you be checking out the new movie when it releases next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!