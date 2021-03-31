Godzilla Vs Kong Director Confirms There Will Be A Winner

✖

Godzilla Vs. Kong's marketing material has already shown us various parts of the titanic tussle between the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island, and in a recent interview, the director of the film Adam Wingard revealed that there will in face be an ultimate victor of this confrontation. With Kong seemingly employing weapons that are able to deflect Godzilla's atomic breath and the lizard king seemingly lashing out against the world, will this next entry into Legendary's "Monster-Verse" crown a new king of the monsters in the larger than life primate?

Adam Wingard is no stranger to the world of monsters, having directed horror movies such as Blair Witch and The Guest which featured very different monsters of a sort. Though crossover movies will often not pick an ultimate victor so as not to hurt the fans of any one character, specifically with the likes of Freddy Vs. Jason leaving the outcome ambiguous as to which slasher took the belt, it seems as if the director is sure that the universe of kaiju may very well shake things up with this next installment. With the possibility of Mechagodzilla making an appearance, it will definitely be interesting to see which giant monster is able to come out on top between Godzilla and Kong.

Kaiju News Outlet shared the quote from director Adam Wingard, wherein the creative mind behind one of the biggest crossovers in movie history confirms the simplicity of the kaiju brawl that has the two monsters unleashing a torrent of attacks on one another with the story giving us a clear victor:

Adam Wingard: "They're beating the shit out of each other and one wins, and... you know, that's it." #IGNFanFest #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/ecK2WK0rSc — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) February 26, 2021

In the original King Kong Vs. Godzilla film, Kong was given new abilities to compete with the radioactive lizard who could emit fire breath from his jaws, one of which included gaining the ability to absorb electricity and bolster his strength as a result. Though we don't foresee Kong having this ability in the new film, it's clear that he will be more than a match for the current king of the monsters.

Who do you think will be the ultimate victor in the Monster-Verse"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of giant monsters.