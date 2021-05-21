Godzilla and King Kong Combine as One in This Kaiju Creation

✖

Godzilla is known best as the King of the Monsters, but he has faced plenty of challengers for the title. In the past, King Kong was one of the most famous beasts to test Godzilla, and fans are eager to see the beasts face off on the big screen next year. Still, that hasn't stopped fans from geeking about the kaiju reunion, and one artist is celebrating the occasion with some special crossover art.

Over on Twitter, kaiju fans began buzzing when Rebor released new artwork of their combined kaiju figure. The piece, which is known as One Kaiju, brings together Godzilla and King Kong into one monster. The epic crossover first piqued attention earlier in the year, but this new mock-up has fans more hyped than ever.

New images of the upcoming Godzilla/Kong hybrid "One Kaiju" figure by Rebor have been revealed. pic.twitter.com/W5TW9Ti5bg — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) November 22, 2020

As you can see above, the artwork shows off the new figure in all of its sleek glory. The top half of the figure pays homage to Godzilla as the ape's face is easily recognizable, and his massive arms are shown flung at his sides. Rather than fur, it seems scales are covering the combined kaiju instead, and those plates lead into Godzilla's tail.

The hybrid's bottom-half has a massive tail that comes straight from the King of the Monsters. Its spikes jut out from the beast's spine just like dorsal fins, and its tail is bracketed by Kong's hulking legs.

Clearly, this chimera kaiju is a sight to behold, and it would give most movie monsters a run for their money. It seems rather unlikely this beast will ever come into the canon, but fans of the kaiju can hope. After all, crazier things have happened with Godzilla, so we'll keep our fingers crossed!

What do you think about this combined kaiju? Does the Godzilla-Kong hybrid hype you up?