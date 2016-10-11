New Godzilla Attraction Shows Off the Kaiju's COVID Measures

✖

The new Godzilla attraction in Japan is showing off how the famous Kaiju is battling the ongoing COVID-19 with several cautionary measures. Earlier this Summer a new Godzilla museum had opened in Japan with a major attraction that allowed fans to zipline through the gaping maw of the Shin Godzilla incarnation of the kaiju. Although the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still very much a major issue, it has been less so in Japan as the country has returned to a semi-normal level of operations with necessary restrictions to limit the spread of the pandemic.

Just as it's done everywhere else in the world at the moment, these measures include efforts like wearing face masks, sanitizing and cleaning one's hands when possible, and keeping track of one's temperature. The official Twitter account for the Godzilla attraction hilariously took this to the next level by showing how the Kaiju is keeping itself and loved ones safe from spreading the pandemic.

There have been these COVID-19 restrictions throughout Japan, but they have been lifted entirely in some notable cases. One notable recent case was the premiere of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Mugen Train, which ended up being such a massive hit that Japan temporarily suspended the COVID-19 prevention restrictions in order to allow as many people to see the film as possible.

It's been reflected in the box office as well as the Demon Slayer movie is now making its way toward being one of the best theatrical runs for an anime of all time. It's unknown as to whether or not this Godzilla attraction is experiencing this same level of success at the time of this writing, but it seems they are approaching their necessary restrictions with good humor.