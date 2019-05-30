Humble Bundle Announces Special Godzilla Deal

With Godzilla: King of the Monsters around the bend, Humble Bundle has created a great new deal for those who are looking to get more kaiju action before going to the movie proper. The store has put together a deal of monstrous proportions that collects multiple volumes of several IDW Godzilla series for deep discounted prices. There are some real winners in this collection when it comes to the good old lizard king so check this out while you still have time in preparation of Legendary Entertainment’s upcoming film.

IDW is the current publisher and owner of the rights for Godzilla comics, putting this license to good use by creating multiple series that document the King of the Monsters facing off against other giant kaiju and even finding himself struggling against the forces of hell! Winning the rights in 2010, IDW is another publisher in a long line of publishers who managed to create comics centered on Godzilla. Unlike some of the other companies though, IDW scored the rights to nearly all the other Godzilla based monsters, making for a comic book Godzilla-verse.

The Humble Bundle deal allows buyers to pick up the first three volumes of the main “Godzilla” series, the first two volumes of “Godzilla: Rulers of the Earth“, and the first volume of “Godzilla: Kingdom of Monsters” for the total price of $1.

For $8, Godzilla die-hards can pick up “Godzilla: Oblivion”, “Godzilla: Rage Across Time”, “Godzilla: Rulers of the Earth Volume 3 and 4″, “Godzilla: Kingdom Of Monsters Volume 2”, “Godzilla: Gangsters and Goliaths”, and finally, “Godzilla: Legends”, and this comes with the previously mentioned bundle.

The last bundle you can pick up, which includes the previous two, has the following Godzilla IDW comic titles: “Godzilla: Half Century War”, “Godzilla In Hell”, “Godzilla Treasury Edition”, “Godzilla: Cataclysm”, “Godzilla: Rulers of the Earth Volumes 5 and 6”, and “Godzilla: Kingdom of Monsters Volume 3”.

While nearly all of these stories are worth reading and serious in tone, Godzilla himself has had a strange journey and we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the Godzilla Vs Charles Barkley comic printed by Dark Horse Comics in 1993. For a different take on the lizard king, this is certainly one hilarious take.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”