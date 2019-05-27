Millie Bobby Brown Pitches A Godzilla x Bird Box Crossover

There are few things in the world scarier than forces beyond our control, and Godzilla knows it. While the creature might be a part of human order in his universe, mankind is left terrified of what the kaiju can do. However, there is always an opportunity for Godzilla to become even more terrifying, and Millie Bobby Brown knows how to make that happen.

In fact, the star of Godzilla: King of the Monsters has a whole pitch ready, and it involves a Netflix original project. And no, we’re not talking about Stranger Things.

Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Brown and her Godzilla co-stars, and it was there the actress said she’d love to see Godzilla in the Bird Box universe.

“I would think that is so smart because you never know what they’re actually [looking at],” Bobby explained.

“So what if it just cuts to [Godzilla]? It was Godzilla the whole time.”

Of course, Godzilla would be hard-pressed to pull off such a widespread attack. Sure, the kaiju can take out the whole of San Francisco in battle, but he would have difficulties plaguing both North American and Europe at the same time like the creatures of Bird Box could. However, fans can be certain Godzilla would be all about restoring Earth’s balance should he live through Bird Box, and that means he’d be down to take out the mysterious monsters hellbent on wiping out humanity.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”