Godzilla: King of the Monsters Passes Major Domestic Box Office Milestone

Godzilla‘s big sequel might not have been a big hit with critics, it seems like it might not have been a big hit with fans either. Though it did have its defenders as some fans fought back against the poor critical response, that passion was not reflected in the box office as support for the film has seemingly gone quiet a month after its initial release. But it’s not all doom and gloom for Godzilla: King of the Monsters just yet as it’s crossed a major box office milestone.

According to new reports from Box Office Mojo, Godzilla: King of the Monsters has finally crossed the all-important $100 million USD mark at the domestic box office, reaching $102 million USD (and $349 million USD worldwide) over the last weekend.

This has been a slow burn for the big sequel, and even with this impressive performance Godzilla: King of the Monsters is still trailing far behind the domestic grosses of its MonsterVerse siblings. This could be a result of a number of factors, but the largest seems to be a weaker Summer season for film releases overall. Outside of Avengers: Endgame, many films just can’t quite seem to make a big impact.

But it seems that Godzilla’s initially poor reception certainly made an impression on its performance in the box office. The film has many elements that pleased fans of both the MonsterVerse and the original Toho franchise, but even fan service seemingly was not enough to keep audiences coming back for more. There’s still a palpable excitement for the sequel featuring King Kong, but it’s clear that there’s going to be a major hesitation from fans after this poor showing.

So while this is an impressive milestone for the film, the fact it took a month to get to it (especially as the film leaves theaters) certainly is eye-opening. Godzilla: King of the Monsters is still out in theaters, but will not be for much longer! So if you want to catch the film for yourself, you might want to jump on it quickly!

This will be the last chance to see Godzilla in action in theaters before his big fight with Godzilla vs. Kong on March 13th, 2020. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.