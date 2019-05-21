Godzilla: King of the Monsters Clip Shares Fiery Look at Godzilla’s Burning Form

If you are ready to check out Godzilla: King of the Monsters, your time is now, because the kaiju is about to step on stage. After a few years hidden away, the beast will hit up theaters this month in a blockbuster sequel, and the film’s latest promo is teasing a truly fiery form for Godzilla.

As you can see above, a new promo for the sequel has gone live, and the international reel hones in on Japan’s most famous kaiju. Godzilla is seen taking on a few familiar faces like Ghidorah, but fans are more interested in the reel’s final moments.

Before the clip comes to an end, fans are shown a shot of Godzilla stomping on the ground. His foot looks a bit different as it is bathed in red, making it look as if lava is flowing underneath his hide. Finally, the promo ends with a full-on shot of Gozilla roaring as the sky burns red around him, and the creature is lit up similarly.

So far, fans of Godzilla have taken keen interest in this form, and it is all thanks to Toho Studios’ backlog of films. Way back when, Godzilla was given a fan-favorite power boost that turned him into Burning Godzilla, a form which turned the creature red. The absurdly powerful form stands as one of Godzilla’s best, so fans are excited to see if this teaser footage really does point to the debut of Burning Godzilla in the MonsterVerse. And if that is the case, then Ghidorah and Rodan better watch out.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”