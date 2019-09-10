Godzilla: King of the Monsters Clip Reveals How Ghidorah Came to Life

Godzilla: King of the Monsters didn’t quite set the world on fire as expected, but fans of the film still flocked to theaters in drove. Eventually bouncing back with the help of its worldwide box office, the sequel did make an impression for many of the right reasons. One of the huge standouts for the film was the major debut of famous Toho Kaiju King Ghidorah, which fans were surprised to see translated so well into Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Much of this was due to the various personalities of the three individual heads — which were brought to life in a cool way behind-the-scenes.

A new behind-the-scenes clip for the film has surfaced, and it’s a good example of much of the personality and work that went into bringing the fight between Godzilla and King Ghidorah to life. But while Godzilla needed one motion capture actor, King Ghidorah had three.

In this clip shared by @ggrasperZX on Twitter, fans can see how three different actors were used to emphasize the three different personalities between each of the heads. This honors the Tokusatsu spirit of the originals, too, as it uses newer technology to highlight the movements of a real stunt actor underneath the monster. This is why fans are so in tune with Toho’s original films, and now perhaps the Legendary films will be looked at differently from here on out.

The fights between each of the Kaiju were one of the main draws of the sequel, and it’s part of the reason why the film is quickly picking up speed on home video as more potential fans check it out. Fans can now see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review here.