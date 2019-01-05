‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Shares Terrifying Look at Ghidorah

Godzilla is preparing to stomp back into theaters after a long time away, and it looks like he will have some serious competition. After all, the kaiju is about to be challenged by his biggest nemesis, and King Ghidorah isn’t one to back down from a fight.

Thanks to USA Today, fans got a close-up look at the monster gunning for the top spot Godzilla holds. The image shows off the three-headed dragon in terrifying detail, and the scale of Ghidorah can only be be described as epic.

As you can see below, the new image of Ghidorah puts the three-headed dragon up against a high-tech plane. The sleek aircraft might be one of Monarch’s best, but it seems like it will be no match for Ghidorah. After all, the three-headed dragon is a towering beast to confront, and each of its heads are wearing identical expressions of rage. So, fans already know things are about to go south for the crew manning this stealth craft.

Sadly for fans, this new image doesn’t shed any specific story details about Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but USA Today did speak with director Mike Dougherty about his ties to the franchise. According to the filmmaker, he was so in love with Godzilla he would bring a toy of the creature to church, and he’s excited to expand upon how Legendary’s MonsterVerse understands its emerging kaijus.

“They’re not just big dumb animals. They were worshipped back in the day,” Dougherty said. “There’s a fantastical element that comes into that. It’s not just pure science fiction.”

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as follows:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”