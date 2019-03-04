‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Magazine Cover Reveals New Still

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be hitting up theaters this year, and it seems the beast is ready to roar onto a shelf near you. After all, the kaiju is stepping out in a new magazine cover this month, and the reveal will drop a never-before-seen look at the creature.

Over on Twitter, fans were given a first-look at the Total Film issue dedicated to all things Godzilla. The magazine is planning to celebrate Godzilla: King of the Monsters with a special feature, and its cover sees the monster going to war.

As you can see below, the cover art shows Godzilla surfacing from the sea as a pair of helicopters circle overhead. The beast looks more intimidating than ever as he lets out a roar, but it doesn’t seem he is to blame for Earth’s latest catastrophe. Far behind Godzilla, a skyline is seen on fire, and fans are thinking Godzilla is on his way to put a stop to whatever is to blame for the damage.

“If Star Wars is a space opera, this is a monster opera,” the magazine’s cover reads, nodding to the epic scale of Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

As Godzilla prepares for his close up, fans of the Japanese kaiju are getting more and more hype for his comeback. This sequel will include some fan-favorite beasts as Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah will show up alongside several original kaijus. Audiences can expect some seriously intense battles when Godzilla: King of the Monsters bats its way into theaters, and this new image proves everyone’s favorite kaiju won’t go down without a fight.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

