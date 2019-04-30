Legendary CEO Addresses Future of Godzilla, MonsterVerse

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is preparing to march into theaters, and it will do so with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary backing it. After a few years, the MonsterVerse is ready to hit up fans with this kaiju sequel, but that is not it for the franchise.

Or, at least, that is the hope. Legendary CEO Joshua Grode has big plans for the franchise, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters is just the start.

Recently, the executive sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk movies, and it was there the Legendary CEO opened up about the MonsterVerse’s future. When asked how far the franchise can be expanded, Grode had a simple answer to give:

“I hope a lot. I hope the gas tank is full.”

So far, only two films have hit up the MonsterVerse with Godzilla (2014) and Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla: King of the Monsters will continue the franchise before Godzilla vs Kong goes live in 2020. As Godzilla‘s rights near expiration with Legendary, the pressure is on to find more stories, but Grode doesn’t seem worried. In fact, the executive is sure there’s plenty more to explore with the kaiju, and it will be up to Toho Studios to decide whether their iconic monster is ready to explore those arcs.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

