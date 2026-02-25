Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms Episode 8 Release Date After Delay (First Look Revealed)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is back in action after a surprise delay, and now fans have gotten the first look at what’s coming in the next episode. When Jujutsu Kaisen first made its return to screens for the anime’s third season, it teased its planned schedule of episodes with the reveal that there was going to be a break right before the season reached its climax. This was then confirmed to be the case, but thankfully that break was only a week long and Episode 8 of the season is coming our way soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 8 will be officially making its premiere on Thursday, February 26th following a week long delay, and thankfully the anime is gearing up for a big episode. Yuji and Megumi have now entered the Culling Game tournament for real, and that means they will be coming across all new kinds of foes with their own unique powers. You can check out the first look at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 8 below ahead of its big premiere.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 8

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 8 will be making its debut on Thursday, February 26th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll at 8:30AM PT outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. Much like teased with the special recap episode that aired last week rather than the new one, this next episode is going to be the highly anticipated debut of Hiromu Higuruma, who was teased to have one of the highest amount of point totals in the Culling Game so far.

Yuji and Megumi’s first goal in the Culling Game is to either find Angel, who could free Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm, or somehow convincing Higuruma to make a new rule in their favor. Yuji has headed towards Higuruma, and the preview for the episode on the anime’s official website gives fans the full look at Higuruma also while teasing his Cursed Technique. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how that works on whether or not Yuji is going to be able to fight his way out of the situation.

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 only has a few more episodes before it comes to an end, and the third season has already scheduled its finale for later this March. It’s yet to be revealed whether or not the anime will be returning for a fourth season in the future, but it’s highly likely given that this is only the first half of the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series. But any information about its upcoming release has not been revealed as of this time.

Jujutsu Kaisen has really only started the Culling Game as fans haven’t even seen any of the intense fights that are coming in the tournament next, but it all leads to something even bigger down the line. This is the penultimate arc of the series overall, so it’s all setting the stage for a much bigger ending to come.

