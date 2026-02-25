Crunchyroll Announces Sneak Peek at Next Big Video Game Anime Adaptation

Franchises like Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Attack on Titan have seen serious success on the digital terrain thanks to creating beloved video games over the years. In the same vein, there have been some major video games that have entered the anime world, creating worthy entries in the medium. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Persona, Danganronpa, Castlevania, and Devil May Cry are just a few examples of video game worlds that received fan-favorite anime adaptations. Continuing the tradition, Crunchyroll is preparing to enter the world of From Software and is planning a major sneak preview to celebrate the arrival.

While From Software might be best known for digital entries like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, the production company created a brutal samurai story known as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Unlike many other From games, Sekiro was an experience that had a fairly cut-and-dry story from beginning to end, which isn’t as prevalent in landscapes like the “Lands Between.” Announced to receive an anime adaptation titled Sekiro: No Defeat, Crunchyroll is planning to reveal a new look at the series at this year’s South By Southwest, aka SXSW. Taking place next month on March 16th, the panel plans on assembling the creators of this adaptation while discussing the traditional hand-drawn animation that will bring Sekiro’s new story to life.

Sekiro’s Anime Arrival

If you want a more thorough breakdown of Crunchyroll’s From Software-centric panel at this year’s South By Southwest, here’s an official description of the upcoming event: “FromSoftware’s Sekiro is being reimagined as a hand-drawn anime built with an analog-first (hand-drawn) philosophy, prioritizing craftsmanship, motion, and texture over shortcuts. Join director Kenichi Kutsuna, composer Shuta Hasunuma, and Crunchyroll’s Associate Creative Director and Host Lauren Moore, for a behind-the-scenes look at how Studio Qzil.la is bringing Sengoku Japan to life: from research and concept, to action choreography, background art and sound. Lauren Moore, Associate Creative Director at Crunchyroll, Director Kenichi Kutsuna, and Composer Shuta Hasunuma will be in attendance.”

Sekiro: No Defeat isn’t the only anime adaptation that is planning to be a part of next month’s SXSW. Fan-favorite newcomer Sentecened to Be a Hero will also be present with an installation that will recreate its anime world for attendees. While these two franchises will be the biggest anime properties explored at the event, Crunchyroll has plenty of other panels that it plans on hosting. These panels include “Toys and Games of Today and the Future of Play,” “How Anime Became a Worldwide Cultural Force,” “The Anime Advantage: Brand Strategy Meets Cultural Power,” and “Designing for Fandom: Where Brand Meets Belonging.”

As of the writing of this article, Sekiro: No Defeat has yet to reveal when it will land on Crunchyroll, though we do have good news for From Software enthusiasts. The anime adaptation is slated to arrive at some point this year, meaning fans won’t be waiting too much longer to experience Sekiro’s anime.

