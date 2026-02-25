Which Anime You Should Watch Based on Your Favorite KPop Demon Hunters Character

KPop Demon Hunters is an absolute sensation, and its characters contribute to its success. While the music and animation are equally impressive, the Netflix movie benefits from three powerful yet relatable heroines. It also has a complicated male lead and a few other noteworthy figures, all of whom come together to form a compelling final picture. It’s one viewers will want to watch over and over — and they’ll be looking for other movies like KPop Demon Hunters not long after.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are plenty of movie musicals that could fill that need, but those looking for animated titles can also dig into anime with similarities to KPop Demon Hunters. There’s a series for everyone, depending on what they enjoy about the Netflix film. And for those attached to a certain character, these are the anime we’d recommend.

7) Rumi: Mob Psycho 100

At its core, KPop Demon Hunters is Rumi’s story, with our heroine learning to accept herself and find her true voice over the course of the film. She’s half-demon, and her fears and insecurities cause that to become a real concern. Fortunately, she’s able to regain control of the situation by facing her problems head-on. And this uplifting story makes Rumi a compelling character — and suggests that anyone who appreciates her should give Mob Psycho 100 a try. While the supernatural anime doesn’t have demons, there are evil spirits that cause just as many problems. And the series’ lead has the ability to solve them with his telekinesis. However, there’s also a darkness inside him he must learn to accept. His narrative will feel familiar for Rumi fans, making it an ideal next watch.

6) Zoey: Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer doesn’t have the musical moments of KPop Demon Hunters, but it does follow characters who track down and destroy demons — and though it gets dark, it has plenty of charm. It’s a great choice for any fan of the Netflix movie, but especially for those who enjoy Zoey’s character. Zoey is the upbeat friend of the main trio, and she brings positivity to most of her interactions. She’s still a force to be reckoned with, though. And there are quite a few characters in Demon Slayer who fit that description, from Tanjiro to heroines like Mitsuri and Shinobu. Unfortunately, they don’t do as much rapping as Zoey, but they’re still just as easy to appreciate, whether they’re being inspirational or in battle.

5) Mira: Akame ga Kill!

Mira is the no-nonsense friend in KPop Demon Hunters, but she’s as loyal as she is intimidating. For fans of her character, Akame ga Kill! might be a fun watch. But, be warned: there are no supernatural creatures. Instead, the assassins in Akame ga Kill! are attempting to overthrow a corrupt regime. It’s a far cry from the plot of KPop Demon Hunters, but all the female characters in this anime are as formidable as Mira. They’re intimidating to approach, and especially to spar with. If Mira’s personality is up your alley, they’ll likely be fun for you to follow.

4) Jinu: Inuyasha

Anyone who enjoys Jinu’s arc in KPop Demon Hunters should check out Inuyasha, as its title character is also half-demon — and struggles to grapple with the two conflicting parts of himself. There’s more to the anime than that, but it has the internal struggle that makes Jinu such an intriguing character to watch. Inuyasha also has supernatural aspects to it, along with a slow-burn romance that might sell KPop Demon Hunters fans. Oh, and if you’re a fan of Jinu’s animal companions, this is also for you. There’s a cat demon named Kirara who will steal the hearts of anyone who loves Derpy and Sussie.

3) The Saja Boys: Uta no Prince-sama

Apart from Jinu, the Saja Boys don’t get a ton of characterization individually. However, the boy group might appeal to viewers as a whole, especially if they’re familiar with the K-pop scene. And there are a few anime to watch if you’d like to see more of the Saja Boys, Uta no Prince-sama chief among them. The series follows a girl with dreams of composing as she becomes a student at an arts school — and gets mixed up with male peers striving to be idols. Their dreams would probably mirror those of the Saja boys…you know, if they weren’t actually demons trying to sabotage HUNTR/X.

2) Bobby: Odd Taxi

Bobby doesn’t get enough characterization to be a favorite character. But the guy is just trying to do his job, and he gets wrapped up in a much larger conspiracy…and it sounds a lot like the situation Odakawa finds himself in during Odd Taxi. Although the anime’s lead is a cab driver rather than a music manager, his role puts him directly at the center of a mystery involving the disappearance of a pop star. That element may appeal to KPop Demon Hunters fans, even if there’s a lack of supernatural elements at play. The series offers a truly fun mystery, too. It’s an underrated anime that demands more attention.

1) Gwi-Ma: Jujutsu Kaisen

I have trouble believing that Gwi-Ma is anyone’s favorite KPop Demon Hunters character, but we’ll include him nonetheless. Assuming someone out there wants to see more powerful demons as villains, Jujutsu Kaisen offers that — and Sukuna gets far more screen time in his pursuit of mass destruction. He’s just as unsympathetic as Gwi-Ma, but far more entertaining. And Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of other elements that will appeal to KPop Demon Hunters fans, from its cursed spirits to its charming but flawed heroes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!