First Godzilla: King of the Monsters Reactions Arrive Online

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to make its official debut in theaters later this month, but […]

By

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to make its official debut in theaters later this month, but members of the press were able to see the film early at a special screening but have unfortunately kept mum on what they saw. But now, the social media embargo has broken for the film so now fans can see what the earliest reactions to the film are.

Critics such ComicBook.com’s own Megan Peters were in attendance in this special screening, and you’ll find her reaction along with many others that are starting to appear online.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st, and fans are definitely hoping the film is a huge hit as Godzilla vs. Kong is set to follow in 2020.

Read on to find out what early reactions to Godzilla: King of the Monsters are, and do these reactions make you any more or less hyped for the big sequel? Let us know in the comments!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is described as such, “”The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Megan Peters, ComicBook.com

Dan Casey, Nerdist

David Crow, Den of Geek

Paul Shirey, JoBlo.com

Steven Weintraub, Collider

Erik Davis, Fandango

Terri Schwartz, IGN

