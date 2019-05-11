First Godzilla: King of the Monsters Reactions Arrive Online

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set to make its official debut in theaters later this month, but members of the press were able to see the film early at a special screening but have unfortunately kept mum on what they saw. But now, the social media embargo has broken for the film so now fans can see what the earliest reactions to the film are.

Critics such ComicBook.com’s own Megan Peters were in attendance in this special screening, and you’ll find her reaction along with many others that are starting to appear online.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st, and fans are definitely hoping the film is a huge hit as Godzilla vs. Kong is set to follow in 2020.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is described as such, “”The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Megan Peters, ComicBook.com

#GodzillaMovie is the film I’ve waited years for. The thrilling sequel captures the spirit of Japan’s famous kaiju while setting up his reign for years to come. There are few words which describe the film as well as momentous, and its epic scale will leave audiences of astounded. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) May 11, 2019

Honestly, #GodzillaMovie is (atomically) breathtaking. If you aren’t with the MosterVerse and its kaiju revolution, this film will change your mind. — Megan Peters (@meganpeterscb) May 11, 2019

Dan Casey, Nerdist

Godzilla: King of the Monsters rules so goddamn hard. Easily the most fun I’ve had in theaters all year and the best Monsterverse entry yet. The scale is mind-boggling & every action scene could be your new desktop wallpaper. See it on the biggest screen possible. #GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/YoZrAAjey1 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) May 11, 2019

David Crow, Den of Geek

Am now free to say #GodzillaMovie King of the Monsters is handily the craziest, most entertaining American kaiju movie in existence. But that doesn’t do justice to just how wild a ride this is, jumping from the majesty of the monsters to the wackiness of the humans… — David Crow (@DCrowsNest) May 11, 2019

Paul Shirey, JoBlo.com

#GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is the modern day Godzilla movie you’ve been waiting for. It’s everything the 2014 Godzilla isn’t, while still retaining the best elements of that film and elevating them x 100. Monstrous action that rattles the theater. So damn good. @GodzillaMovie pic.twitter.com/claFZH3oq1 — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) May 10, 2019

Steven Weintraub, Collider

Had real issues with #godzilla (2014). The movie was called Godzilla but he was barely in it. Thankfully @Mike_Dougherty‘s #GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters is awesome. It’s everything I wanted last movie to b but wasn’t. If u want to see Godzilla fighting other monsters u will b happy. pic.twitter.com/ksswtSey6O — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 11, 2019

Erik Davis, Fandango

#GodzillaKingOfTheMonsters ups the monster action considerably. The battle scenes are gorgeous & fierce & feel ripped from the pages of a gnarly graphic novel. You want a giant-monster movie throwdown, this is it and then some. Can’t wait for that Godzilla vs Kong movie now pic.twitter.com/3RnAOSc00V — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 11, 2019

Terri Schwartz, IGN