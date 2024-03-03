Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Tests Its Titans in Epic New PV

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is inching closer to its premiere in theaters, and a new TV spot for the team up is showing off more of how the titular Titans will be working together! The fourth film in the MonsterVerse quadrilogy is almost here, and it will be featuring Kong needing to team up with Godzilla in order to take on a powerful new foe. While the two of them seemed to be at the top of the food chain as of the end of the previous film, it's become clear that there are some massive threats within the Hollow Earth that have still yet to reveal themselves until now.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters around the world beginning later this month, and hyping up its release is a new promo spot showing off a new look at their coming team up. While previous promotional releases have shown various ways the Titans have teamed up their abilities, the newest TV spot (as spotted by Rotten Tomatoes) offers some fun new footage that will likely see a big battle lighting up the Hollow Earth before it's all said and done. Check out the newest promo for the film below.

Kong rides Godzilla in a new teaser for #GodzillaXKong: The New Empire. pic.twitter.com/Z9hhNn7ppF — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 3, 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Release Date

Rated PG-13 for creature violence and action, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will be hitting theaters on March 29th. Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to direct the follow up with Simon Barrett writing the script. Returning MonsterVerse franchise stars confirmed for the film include Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, and Kaylee Hottle as Jia. As for what to expect from the next major entry in the MonsterVerse, Legendary Entertainment teases the plot of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as such:

"This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

